Sunil Health Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.30 crore, up 44.88% Y-o-Y

June 16, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunil Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.30 crore in March 2021 up 44.88% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021 up 81.8% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2021 up 14.42% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2020.

Sunil Health shares closed at 33.65 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.04% returns over the last 6 months and 81.89% over the last 12 months.

Close
Sunil Healthcare
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations23.3022.5116.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations23.3022.5116.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.888.347.86
Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.000.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.345.01-1.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.923.173.50
Depreciation1.511.551.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.947.045.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.28-2.60-1.34
Other Income1.153.601.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.871.000.44
Interest1.381.021.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.51-0.03-1.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.51-0.03-1.27
Tax0.09-0.05-0.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.600.02-0.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-----2.66
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.600.02-3.28
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.600.02-3.28
Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.580.02-3.21
Diluted EPS-0.580.02-3.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.580.02-3.21
Diluted EPS-0.580.02-3.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sunil Health #Sunil Healthcare
first published: Jun 16, 2021 12:44 pm

