Sunil Health Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.30 crore, up 44.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.30 crore in March 2021 up 44.88% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021 up 81.8% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2021 up 14.42% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2020.

Sunil Health shares closed at 33.65 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.04% returns over the last 6 months and 81.89% over the last 12 months.