Sunil Health Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.30 crore, up 44.88% Y-o-Y
June 16, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunil Healthcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.30 crore in March 2021 up 44.88% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021 up 81.8% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2021 up 14.42% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2020.
Sunil Health shares closed at 33.65 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.04% returns over the last 6 months and 81.89% over the last 12 months.
|Sunil Healthcare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.30
|22.51
|16.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.30
|22.51
|16.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.88
|8.34
|7.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.34
|5.01
|-1.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.92
|3.17
|3.50
|Depreciation
|1.51
|1.55
|1.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.94
|7.04
|5.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-2.60
|-1.34
|Other Income
|1.15
|3.60
|1.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|1.00
|0.44
|Interest
|1.38
|1.02
|1.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.03
|-1.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.51
|-0.03
|-1.27
|Tax
|0.09
|-0.05
|-0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.60
|0.02
|-0.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-2.66
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.60
|0.02
|-3.28
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.60
|0.02
|-3.28
|Equity Share Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|10.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|0.02
|-3.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|0.02
|-3.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|0.02
|-3.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|0.02
|-3.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited