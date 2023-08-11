English
    Sunil Health Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.51 crore, down 32.62% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunil Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.51 crore in June 2023 down 32.62% from Rs. 33.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2023 down 115.33% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2023 down 75.7% from Rs. 8.27 crore in June 2022.

    Sunil Health shares closed at 59.91 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.12% returns over the last 6 months and -40.71% over the last 12 months.

    Sunil Healthcare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.5121.2633.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.5121.2633.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.2311.9112.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.120.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.73-0.07-1.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.243.113.90
    Depreciation1.612.001.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.943.4610.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.790.735.73
    Other Income1.190.960.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.401.686.64
    Interest1.271.170.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.870.515.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.870.515.82
    Tax-0.230.061.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.640.454.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.640.454.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.640.454.19
    Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.630.443.91
    Diluted EPS-0.630.443.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.630.443.91
    Diluted EPS-0.630.443.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:22 pm

