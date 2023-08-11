Sunil Health Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.51 crore, down 32.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.51 crore in June 2023 down 32.62% from Rs. 33.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2023 down 115.33% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2023 down 75.7% from Rs. 8.27 crore in June 2022.

Sunil Health shares closed at 59.91 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.12% returns over the last 6 months and -40.71% over the last 12 months.