Sunil Health Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.41 crore, up 26.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.41 crore in June 2022 up 26.02% from Rs. 26.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2022 up 1908.16% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.27 crore in June 2022 up 182.25% from Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2021.

Sunil Health EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2021.

Sunil Health shares closed at 73.00 on July 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 84.58% returns over the last 6 months and 98.91% over the last 12 months.