    Sunil Health Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.41 crore, up 26.02% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunil Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.41 crore in June 2022 up 26.02% from Rs. 26.51 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2022 up 1908.16% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.27 crore in June 2022 up 182.25% from Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2021.

    Sunil Health EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2021.

    Sunil Health shares closed at 73.00 on July 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 84.58% returns over the last 6 months and 98.91% over the last 12 months.

    Sunil Healthcare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.4131.6826.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.4131.6826.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.5311.4310.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.12--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.140.471.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.903.673.50
    Depreciation1.631.571.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.758.838.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.735.591.14
    Other Income0.920.850.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.646.441.38
    Interest0.820.771.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.825.660.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.825.660.32
    Tax1.641.650.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.194.010.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.194.010.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.194.010.21
    Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.913.910.20
    Diluted EPS3.913.910.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.913.910.20
    Diluted EPS3.913.910.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sunil Health #Sunil Healthcare
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 08:44 am
