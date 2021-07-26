MARKET NEWS

Sunil Health Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.51 crore, up 22.53% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunil Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.51 crore in June 2021 up 22.53% from Rs. 21.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021 up 204.36% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2021 up 4.27% from Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2020.

Sunil Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2020.

Sunil Health shares closed at 40.35 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)

Sunil Healthcare
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations26.5123.3021.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations26.5123.3021.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10.029.886.50
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.00--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.620.343.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.502.923.09
Depreciation1.551.511.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.688.945.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.14-0.281.16
Other Income0.241.150.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.380.871.29
Interest1.061.381.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.32-0.51-0.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.32-0.51-0.18
Tax0.110.090.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.21-0.60-0.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.21-0.60-0.20
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.21-0.60-0.20
Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.20-0.58-0.21
Diluted EPS0.20-0.58-0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.20-0.58-0.21
Diluted EPS0.20-0.58-0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:33 am

