 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sunil Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.18 crore, down 19.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunil Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.18 crore in December 2022 down 19.99% from Rs. 31.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 103.67% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 46.94% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021.

Sunil Healthcare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.18 30.64 31.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.18 30.64 31.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.78 13.62 11.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 0.01 0.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 -1.51 -0.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.57 4.19 3.65
Depreciation 1.67 1.71 1.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.87 10.25 11.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 2.36 3.63
Other Income 0.85 1.77 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.19 4.14 3.78
Interest 1.07 1.10 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.11 3.04 3.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.11 3.04 3.04
Tax 0.19 0.91 0.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 2.13 2.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 2.13 2.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.08 2.13 2.16
Equity Share Capital 10.25 10.25 10.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 2.07 2.11
Diluted EPS -0.08 2.07 2.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 2.07 2.11
Diluted EPS -0.08 2.07 2.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited