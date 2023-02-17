Sunil Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.18 crore, down 19.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunil Healthcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.18 crore in December 2022 down 19.99% from Rs. 31.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 103.67% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 46.94% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021.
Sunil Health shares closed at 62.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.39% returns over the last 6 months and 11.41% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sunil Healthcare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.18
|30.64
|31.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.18
|30.64
|31.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.78
|13.62
|11.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|0.01
|0.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|-1.51
|-0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.57
|4.19
|3.65
|Depreciation
|1.67
|1.71
|1.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.87
|10.25
|11.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|2.36
|3.63
|Other Income
|0.85
|1.77
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.19
|4.14
|3.78
|Interest
|1.07
|1.10
|0.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.11
|3.04
|3.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.11
|3.04
|3.04
|Tax
|0.19
|0.91
|0.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|2.13
|2.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|2.13
|2.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.08
|2.13
|2.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|10.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|2.07
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|2.07
|2.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|2.07
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|2.07
|2.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited