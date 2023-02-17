Sunil Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.18 crore, down 19.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.18 crore in December 2022 down 19.99% from Rs. 31.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 103.67% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 46.94% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021.