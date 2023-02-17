English
    Sunil Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.18 crore, down 19.99% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunil Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.18 crore in December 2022 down 19.99% from Rs. 31.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 103.67% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 46.94% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021.

    Sunil Health shares closed at 62.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.39% returns over the last 6 months and 11.41% over the last 12 months.

    Sunil Healthcare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.1830.6431.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.1830.6431.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.7813.6211.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.010.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.08-1.51-0.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.574.193.65
    Depreciation1.671.711.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.8710.2511.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.342.363.63
    Other Income0.851.770.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.194.143.78
    Interest1.071.100.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.113.043.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.113.043.04
    Tax0.190.910.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.082.132.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.082.132.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.082.132.16
    Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.082.072.11
    Diluted EPS-0.082.072.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.082.072.11
    Diluted EPS-0.082.072.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am