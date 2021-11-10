Sunil Agro Food Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.05 crore, up 19.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.05 crore in September 2021 up 19.09% from Rs. 36.15 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021 up 193.72% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021 up 24.56% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2020.

Sunil Agro Food EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2020.

Sunil Agro Food shares closed at 131.70 on November 09, 2021 (BSE)