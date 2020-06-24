Sunil Agro Food Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.71 crore, down 5.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.71 crore in March 2020 down 5.23% from Rs. 33.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 63.87% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2020 down 5.44% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2019.

Sunil Agro Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2019.

Sunil Agro Food shares closed at 35.05 on June 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given 27.92% returns over the last 12 months.