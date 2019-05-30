Sunil Agro Food Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.46 crore, down 0.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.46 crore in March 2019 down 0.07% from Rs. 33.49 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 up 35.85% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2019 up 37.38% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2018.

Sunil Agro Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2018.

Sunil Agro Food shares closed at 28.40 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.73% returns over the last 6 months and -51.86% over the last 12 months.