Sunil Agro Food Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.87 crore, up 9.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.87 crore in June 2022 up 9.84% from Rs. 39.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 54% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2022 down 2.21% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2021.

Sunil Agro Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2021.

Sunil Agro Food shares closed at 137.70 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months and 172.13% over the last 12 months.