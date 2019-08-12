Sunil Agro Food Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.07 crore, up 13.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.07 crore in June 2019 up 13.94% from Rs. 29.03 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019 down 12.73% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2019 up 37.62% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2018.

Sunil Agro Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2018.

Sunil Agro Food shares closed at 20.00 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.10% returns over the last 6 months and -60.40% over the last 12 months.