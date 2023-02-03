Sunil Agro Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.59 crore, up 15.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.59 crore in December 2022 up 15.32% from Rs. 47.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 46.2% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2022 up 13.89% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.