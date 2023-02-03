English
    Sunil Agro Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.59 crore, up 15.32% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunil Agro Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.59 crore in December 2022 up 15.32% from Rs. 47.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 46.2% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2022 up 13.89% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

    Sunil Agro Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.5956.3447.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.5956.3447.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.5051.3141.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.741.143.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.25-1.42-1.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.740.78
    Depreciation0.430.420.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.873.282.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.050.890.70
    Other Income0.160.110.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.211.001.03
    Interest0.780.740.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.440.260.41
    Exceptional Items0.00----
    P/L Before Tax0.430.260.41
    Tax0.16-0.060.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.270.320.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.270.320.19
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.901.060.62
    Diluted EPS0.901.060.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.901.060.62
    Diluted EPS0.901.060.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited