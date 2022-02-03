Sunil Agro Food Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.34 crore, up 18.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.34 crore in December 2021 up 18.96% from Rs. 39.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 up 20.14% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021 up 17.07% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2020.

Sunil Agro Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2020.

Sunil Agro Food shares closed at 182.65 on February 02, 2022 (BSE)