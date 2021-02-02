Sunil Agro Food Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.80 crore, up 11.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.80 crore in December 2020 up 11.24% from Rs. 35.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 5.46% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2020 up 10.81% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2019.

Sunil Agro Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2019.

Sunil Agro Food shares closed at 38.40 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.84% returns over the last 6 months and 43.82% over the last 12 months.