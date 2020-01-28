Sunil Agro Food Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.77 crore, down 2.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.77 crore in December 2019 down 2.54% from Rs. 36.71 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019 up 38.24% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2019 down 6.72% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2018.

Sunil Agro Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2018.

Sunil Agro Food shares closed at 26.70 on January 21, 2020 (BSE)