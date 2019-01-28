Sunil Agro Food Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 36.71 crore, down 1.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.71 crore in December 2018 down 1.91% from Rs. 37.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 65.63% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2018 down 7.75% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2017.

Sunil Agro Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2017.

Sunil Agro Food shares closed at 33.50 on January 22, 2019 (BSE)