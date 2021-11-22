Sungold Capital Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 20% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in September 2021 down 20% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 22.86% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

Sungold Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2020.

Sungold Capital shares closed at 1.42 on November 18, 2021 (BSE)