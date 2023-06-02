Sungold Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 83.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 83.98% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 8.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Sungold Capital shares closed at 2.08 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.92% returns over the last 6 months and 8.90% over the last 12 months.