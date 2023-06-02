English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sungold Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 83.98% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sungold Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 83.98% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 8.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Sungold Capital shares closed at 2.08 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.92% returns over the last 6 months and 8.90% over the last 12 months.

    Sungold Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.480.410.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.480.410.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.120.17
    Depreciation0.000.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.300.260.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.02-0.09
    Other Income0.000.010.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.03-0.05
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.050.03-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.050.03-0.05
    Tax-0.010.01-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.02-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.02-0.04
    Equity Share Capital18.4018.4018.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.020.01-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.020.01-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Sungold Capital
    first published: Jun 2, 2023 10:00 am