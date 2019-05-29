Sungold Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 20.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in March 2019 up 20.83% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 26.53% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

Sungold Capital shares closed at 1.22 on March 22, 2019 (BSE)