Sungold Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 20.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sungold Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in March 2019 up 20.83% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 26.53% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.
Sungold Capital shares closed at 1.22 on March 22, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Sungold Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.46
|0.46
|0.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.46
|0.46
|0.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.29
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.12
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.05
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.05
|-0.06
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.05
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|0.05
|-0.06
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.04
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.04
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|18.40
|18.40
|18.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited