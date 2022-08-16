Sungold Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 21.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in June 2022 up 21.41% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 29.24% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Sungold Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Sungold Capital shares closed at 2.47 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.69% returns over the last 6 months and 60.39% over the last 12 months.