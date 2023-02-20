Sungold Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 26.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 26.17% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 25.96% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.