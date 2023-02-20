Sungold Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 26.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 26.17% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 25.96% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Sungold Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Sungold Capital shares closed at 2.96 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.82% returns over the last 6 months and 56.61% over the last 12 months.