Sungold Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 23.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2020 down 23.02% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 11% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Sungold Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Sungold Capital shares closed at 1.28 on February 22, 2021 (BSE)