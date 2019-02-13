Sungold Capital Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 32.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2018 up 32.7% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 up 39.79% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

Sungold Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2017.

Sungold Capital shares closed at 1.22 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)