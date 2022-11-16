English
    Sunflag Iron Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 885.51 crore, up 29.16% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunflag Iron and Steel Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 885.51 crore in September 2022 up 29.16% from Rs. 685.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.84 crore in September 2022 up 45.04% from Rs. 65.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.15 crore in September 2022 up 37.48% from Rs. 118.67 crore in September 2021.

    Sunflag Iron EPS has increased to Rs. 5.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in September 2021.

    Sunflag Iron shares closed at 86.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.87% returns over the last 6 months and 8.60% over the last 12 months.

    Sunflag Iron and Steel Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations885.51896.52685.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations885.51896.52685.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials563.94575.53486.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-44.1742.29-83.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.6627.2327.39
    Depreciation19.7619.6818.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses175.91181.62137.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.4150.1798.48
    Other Income0.980.891.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.3951.0699.96
    Interest17.3014.5910.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax126.0936.4789.63
    Exceptional Items--1,192.86--
    P/L Before Tax126.091,229.3389.63
    Tax31.25308.9524.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities94.84920.3865.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period94.84920.3865.39
    Equity Share Capital180.22180.22180.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.2651.073.63
    Diluted EPS5.2651.073.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.2651.073.63
    Diluted EPS5.2651.073.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:22 am