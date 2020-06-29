Sunflag Iron Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 417.49 crore, down 21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 417.49 crore in March 2020 down 21% from Rs. 528.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.91 crore in March 2020 up 323.84% from Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.24 crore in March 2020 up 47.68% from Rs. 36.05 crore in March 2019.

Sunflag Iron EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2019.

Sunflag Iron shares closed at 38.35 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.92% over the last 12 months.