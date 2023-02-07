English
    Sunflag Iron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 869.42 crore, up 24.87% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunflag Iron and Steel Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 869.42 crore in December 2022 up 24.87% from Rs. 696.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.15 crore in December 2022 up 39.77% from Rs. 42.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.78 crore in December 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 88.83 crore in December 2021.

    Sunflag Iron and Steel Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations869.42885.51696.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations869.42885.51696.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials528.77563.94451.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.36-44.17-22.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.1127.6628.65
    Depreciation19.7619.7618.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses170.56175.91150.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.86142.4168.82
    Other Income3.160.981.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.02143.3969.98
    Interest21.8017.3013.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.22126.0956.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.22126.0956.37
    Tax19.0731.2514.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.1594.8442.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.1594.8442.32
    Equity Share Capital180.22180.22180.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.285.262.35
    Diluted EPS3.285.262.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.285.262.35
    Diluted EPS3.285.262.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
