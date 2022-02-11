Sunflag Iron Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 696.26 crore, up 7.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 696.26 crore in December 2021 up 7.42% from Rs. 648.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.32 crore in December 2021 down 9.88% from Rs. 46.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.83 crore in December 2021 up 6.21% from Rs. 83.64 crore in December 2020.

Sunflag Iron EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.61 in December 2020.

Sunflag Iron shares closed at 78.05 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.03% returns over the last 6 months and 23.20% over the last 12 months.