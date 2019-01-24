Sunflag Iron Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 533.75 crore, up 5.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.75 crore in December 2018 up 5.39% from Rs. 506.44 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.74 crore in December 2018 down 44.41% from Rs. 40.91 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.25 crore in December 2018 down 31.26% from Rs. 77.47 crore in December 2017.

Sunflag Iron EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.27 in December 2017.

Sunflag Iron shares closed at 49.65 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.48% returns over the last 6 months and -42.70% over the last 12 months.