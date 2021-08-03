Sunflag Iron Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 667.41 crore, up 236.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 667.41 crore in June 2021 up 236.23% from Rs. 198.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.11 crore in June 2021 up 532.44% from Rs. 15.75 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.79 crore in June 2021 up 1343.77% from Rs. 8.02 crore in June 2020.

Sunflag Iron EPS has increased to Rs. 3.78 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2020.

Sunflag Iron shares closed at 90.75 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)