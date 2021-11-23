Sunedison Infra Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore, down 58.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore in September 2021 down 58.47% from Rs. 33.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2021 down 175.86% from Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2021 down 156.82% from Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2020.

Sunedison Infra shares closed at 64.90 on November 22, 2021 (BSE)