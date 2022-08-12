 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sunedison Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.55 crore, down 37.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunedison Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.55 crore in June 2022 down 37.9% from Rs. 18.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022 down 37.04% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

Sunedison Infra shares closed at 370.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.65% returns over the last 6 months and 614.29% over the last 12 months.

Sunedison Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.55 22.33 18.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.55 22.33 18.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.21 20.22 17.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.38 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.82 1.98 1.71
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.99 4.13 1.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.57 -4.48 -1.58
Other Income 1.82 3.59 0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.75 -0.89 -0.97
Interest 1.10 0.69 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.85 -1.58 -1.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.85 -1.58 -1.35
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.85 -1.58 -1.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.85 -1.58 -1.35
Equity Share Capital 4.49 4.49 4.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.15 -3.62 -2.92
Diluted EPS -4.15 -3.62 -2.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.15 -3.62 -2.92
Diluted EPS -4.15 -3.62 -2.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aquaculture #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sunedison Infra #Sunedison Infrastructure
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
