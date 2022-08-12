Sunedison Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.55 crore, down 37.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.55 crore in June 2022 down 37.9% from Rs. 18.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022 down 37.04% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

Sunedison Infra shares closed at 370.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.65% returns over the last 6 months and 614.29% over the last 12 months.