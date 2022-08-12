Sunedison Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.55 crore, down 37.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunedison Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.55 crore in June 2022 down 37.9% from Rs. 18.60 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022 down 37.04% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.
Sunedison Infra shares closed at 370.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.65% returns over the last 6 months and 614.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sunedison Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.55
|22.33
|18.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.55
|22.33
|18.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.21
|20.22
|17.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.38
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.82
|1.98
|1.71
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.99
|4.13
|1.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.57
|-4.48
|-1.58
|Other Income
|1.82
|3.59
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|-0.89
|-0.97
|Interest
|1.10
|0.69
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.85
|-1.58
|-1.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.85
|-1.58
|-1.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.85
|-1.58
|-1.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.85
|-1.58
|-1.35
|Equity Share Capital
|4.49
|4.49
|4.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.15
|-3.62
|-2.92
|Diluted EPS
|-4.15
|-3.62
|-2.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.15
|-3.62
|-2.92
|Diluted EPS
|-4.15
|-3.62
|-2.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited