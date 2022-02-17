Sunedison Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.11 crore, up 64.48% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunedison Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.11 crore in December 2021 up 64.48% from Rs. 17.70 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021 up 65.31% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 up 80% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2020.
Sunedison Infra shares closed at 231.30 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 305.08% returns over the last 6 months and 96.85% over the last 12 months.
|Sunedison Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.11
|13.93
|17.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.11
|13.93
|17.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.56
|13.67
|18.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|0.10
|-5.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.73
|1.72
|4.08
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.81
|1.32
|2.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-2.99
|-2.16
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.60
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-2.39
|-1.66
|Interest
|0.28
|0.20
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-2.59
|-1.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|-2.59
|-1.99
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|-2.59
|-1.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|-2.59
|-1.99
|Equity Share Capital
|4.49
|4.49
|4.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|-5.76
|-4.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|-5.76
|-4.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|-5.76
|-4.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|-5.76
|-4.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited