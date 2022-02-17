Sunedison Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.11 crore, up 64.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.11 crore in December 2021 up 64.48% from Rs. 17.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021 up 65.31% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 up 80% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2020.

Sunedison Infra shares closed at 231.30 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 305.08% returns over the last 6 months and 96.85% over the last 12 months.