Sunedison Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.70 crore, down 3.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.70 crore in December 2020 down 3.11% from Rs. 18.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2020 down 294.75% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2020 down 720% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

Sunedison Infra shares closed at 78.10 on March 01, 2021 (BSE)