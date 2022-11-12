 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sunedison Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.47 crore, down 37.16% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunedison Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.47 crore in September 2022 down 37.16% from Rs. 15.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.92 crore in September 2022 down 29633.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2022 up 23800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Sunedison Infra shares closed at 460.35 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.19% returns over the last 6 months and 636.56% over the last 12 months.

Sunedison Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.47 15.28 15.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.47 15.28 15.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.59 5.25 2.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 0.23 1.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.62 2.28 5.50
Depreciation 4.38 3.95 4.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.44 4.63 6.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.60 -1.06 -5.14
Other Income 2.61 3.47 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.99 2.41 -4.32
Interest 7.20 6.97 5.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.19 -4.56 -9.58
Exceptional Items -- -- 11.61
P/L Before Tax -9.19 -4.56 2.03
Tax 0.47 0.39 2.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.66 -4.95 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.66 -4.95 -0.03
Minority Interest 0.74 0.58 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -8.92 -4.37 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 4.49 4.49 4.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.49 -11.04 -0.06
Diluted EPS -21.49 -11.04 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.49 -11.04 -0.06
Diluted EPS -21.49 -11.04 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:51 pm
