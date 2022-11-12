Sunedison Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.47 crore, down 37.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.47 crore in September 2022 down 37.16% from Rs. 15.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.92 crore in September 2022 down 29633.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2022 up 23800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Sunedison Infra shares closed at 460.35 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.19% returns over the last 6 months and 636.56% over the last 12 months.