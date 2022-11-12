Sunedison Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.47 crore, down 37.16% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunedison Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.47 crore in September 2022 down 37.16% from Rs. 15.07 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.92 crore in September 2022 down 29633.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2022 up 23800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
Sunedison Infra shares closed at 460.35 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.19% returns over the last 6 months and 636.56% over the last 12 months.
|Sunedison Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.47
|15.28
|15.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.47
|15.28
|15.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.59
|5.25
|2.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|0.23
|1.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.62
|2.28
|5.50
|Depreciation
|4.38
|3.95
|4.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.44
|4.63
|6.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.60
|-1.06
|-5.14
|Other Income
|2.61
|3.47
|0.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.99
|2.41
|-4.32
|Interest
|7.20
|6.97
|5.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.19
|-4.56
|-9.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|11.61
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.19
|-4.56
|2.03
|Tax
|0.47
|0.39
|2.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.66
|-4.95
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.66
|-4.95
|-0.03
|Minority Interest
|0.74
|0.58
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.92
|-4.37
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|4.49
|4.49
|4.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.49
|-11.04
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-21.49
|-11.04
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.49
|-11.04
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-21.49
|-11.04
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited