    Sunedison Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.47 crore, down 37.16% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunedison Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.47 crore in September 2022 down 37.16% from Rs. 15.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.92 crore in September 2022 down 29633.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2022 up 23800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Sunedison Infra shares closed at 460.35 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.19% returns over the last 6 months and 636.56% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Sunedison Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.4715.2815.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.4715.2815.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.595.252.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.231.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.622.285.50
    Depreciation4.383.954.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.444.636.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.60-1.06-5.14
    Other Income2.613.470.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.992.41-4.32
    Interest7.206.975.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.19-4.56-9.58
    Exceptional Items----11.61
    P/L Before Tax-9.19-4.562.03
    Tax0.470.392.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.66-4.95-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.66-4.95-0.03
    Minority Interest0.740.58--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.92-4.37-0.03
    Equity Share Capital4.494.494.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.49-11.04-0.06
    Diluted EPS-21.49-11.04-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.49-11.04-0.06
    Diluted EPS-21.49-11.04-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aquaculture #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sunedison Infra #Sunedison Infrastructure
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:51 pm