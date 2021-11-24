MARKET NEWS

Sunedison Infra Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.07 crore, down 41.38% Y-o-Y

November 24, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunedison Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.07 crore in September 2021 down 41.38% from Rs. 25.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 99.3% from Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 99.51% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2020.

Sunedison Infra shares closed at 62.50 on November 23, 2021 (BSE)

Sunedison Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations15.0710.5525.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.0710.5525.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.162.668.42
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.97-0.263.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.507.175.07
Depreciation4.334.003.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.255.576.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.14-8.59-2.14
Other Income0.820.960.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.32-7.63-1.82
Interest5.263.751.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.58-11.38-3.71
Exceptional Items11.61----
P/L Before Tax2.03-11.38-3.71
Tax2.061.010.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-12.39-4.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-12.39-4.31
Minority Interest--1.84--
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.03-10.55-4.31
Equity Share Capital4.494.494.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.06-27.00-9.60
Diluted EPS-0.06-27.00-9.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.06-27.00-9.60
Diluted EPS-0.06-27.00-9.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 24, 2021 08:52 am

