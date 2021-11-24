Sunedison Infra Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.07 crore, down 41.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.07 crore in September 2021 down 41.38% from Rs. 25.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 99.3% from Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 99.51% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2020.

Sunedison Infra shares closed at 62.50 on November 23, 2021 (BSE)