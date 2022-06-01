 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sunedison Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.92 crore, up 14.48% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunedison Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.92 crore in March 2022 up 14.48% from Rs. 14.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022 up 130.41% from Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022 up 120.54% from Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2021.

Sunedison Infra shares closed at 403.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 463.97% returns over the last 6 months and 507.67% over the last 12 months.

Sunedison Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.92 10.96 14.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.92 10.96 14.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.10 0.66 1.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.23 0.19 6.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.80 2.51 7.55
Depreciation 4.34 4.39 3.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 10.81
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.27 15.81 11.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.36 -12.60 -25.91
Other Income 5.77 1.58 9.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.59 -11.02 -16.52
Interest 5.37 5.10 7.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.96 -16.12 -23.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.96 -16.12 -23.89
Tax -0.04 1.47 -17.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.92 -17.59 -6.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.92 -17.59 -6.48
Minority Interest 9.49 -- -1.97
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.57 -17.59 -8.45
Equity Share Capital 4.49 4.49 4.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.57 -39.18 -14.00
Diluted EPS -15.57 -39.18 -14.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.57 -39.18 -14.00
Diluted EPS -15.57 -39.18 -14.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

