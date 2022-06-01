Sunedison Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.92 crore, up 14.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.92 crore in March 2022 up 14.48% from Rs. 14.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022 up 130.41% from Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022 up 120.54% from Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2021.

Sunedison Infra shares closed at 403.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 463.97% returns over the last 6 months and 507.67% over the last 12 months.