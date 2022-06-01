Sunedison Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.92 crore, up 14.48% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunedison Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.92 crore in March 2022 up 14.48% from Rs. 14.78 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022 up 130.41% from Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022 up 120.54% from Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2021.
Sunedison Infra shares closed at 403.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 463.97% returns over the last 6 months and 507.67% over the last 12 months.
|Sunedison Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.92
|10.96
|14.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.92
|10.96
|14.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.10
|0.66
|1.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.23
|0.19
|6.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.80
|2.51
|7.55
|Depreciation
|4.34
|4.39
|3.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|10.81
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.27
|15.81
|11.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.36
|-12.60
|-25.91
|Other Income
|5.77
|1.58
|9.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.59
|-11.02
|-16.52
|Interest
|5.37
|5.10
|7.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.96
|-16.12
|-23.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.96
|-16.12
|-23.89
|Tax
|-0.04
|1.47
|-17.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.92
|-17.59
|-6.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.92
|-17.59
|-6.48
|Minority Interest
|9.49
|--
|-1.97
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.57
|-17.59
|-8.45
|Equity Share Capital
|4.49
|4.49
|4.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.57
|-39.18
|-14.00
|Diluted EPS
|-15.57
|-39.18
|-14.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.57
|-39.18
|-14.00
|Diluted EPS
|-15.57
|-39.18
|-14.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited