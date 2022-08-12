Sunedison Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, up 44.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunedison Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore in June 2022 up 44.83% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2022 up 58.58% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2022 up 275.21% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2021.
Sunedison Infra shares closed at 370.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.65% returns over the last 6 months and 614.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sunedison Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.28
|16.92
|10.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.28
|16.92
|10.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.25
|7.10
|2.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.23
|-4.23
|-0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.28
|2.80
|7.17
|Depreciation
|3.95
|4.34
|4.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.63
|14.27
|5.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.06
|-7.36
|-8.59
|Other Income
|3.47
|5.77
|0.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.41
|-1.59
|-7.63
|Interest
|6.97
|5.37
|3.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.56
|-6.96
|-11.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.56
|-6.96
|-11.38
|Tax
|0.39
|-0.04
|1.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.95
|-6.92
|-12.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.95
|-6.92
|-12.39
|Minority Interest
|0.58
|9.49
|1.84
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.37
|2.57
|-10.55
|Equity Share Capital
|4.49
|4.49
|4.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.04
|-15.57
|-27.00
|Diluted EPS
|-11.04
|-15.57
|-27.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.04
|-15.57
|-27.00
|Diluted EPS
|-11.04
|-15.57
|-27.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited