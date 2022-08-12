Sunedison Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, up 44.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore in June 2022 up 44.83% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2022 up 58.58% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2022 up 275.21% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2021.

Sunedison Infra shares closed at 370.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.65% returns over the last 6 months and 614.29% over the last 12 months.