Sunedison Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, up 44.83% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunedison Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore in June 2022 up 44.83% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2022 up 58.58% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2022 up 275.21% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2021.

Sunedison Infra shares closed at 370.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.65% returns over the last 6 months and 614.29% over the last 12 months.

Sunedison Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.28 16.92 10.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.28 16.92 10.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.25 7.10 2.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.23 -4.23 -0.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.28 2.80 7.17
Depreciation 3.95 4.34 4.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.63 14.27 5.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.06 -7.36 -8.59
Other Income 3.47 5.77 0.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.41 -1.59 -7.63
Interest 6.97 5.37 3.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.56 -6.96 -11.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.56 -6.96 -11.38
Tax 0.39 -0.04 1.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.95 -6.92 -12.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.95 -6.92 -12.39
Minority Interest 0.58 9.49 1.84
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.37 2.57 -10.55
Equity Share Capital 4.49 4.49 4.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.04 -15.57 -27.00
Diluted EPS -11.04 -15.57 -27.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.04 -15.57 -27.00
Diluted EPS -11.04 -15.57 -27.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aquaculture #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sunedison Infra #Sunedison Infrastructure
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
