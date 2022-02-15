Sunedison Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.96 crore, down 47.33% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunedison Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.96 crore in December 2021 down 47.33% from Rs. 20.81 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.59 crore in December 2021 down 87.53% from Rs. 9.38 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2021 down 294.64% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2020.
Sunedison Infra shares closed at 228.00 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 299.30% returns over the last 6 months and 84.39% over the last 12 months.
|Sunedison Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.96
|15.07
|20.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.96
|15.07
|20.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.66
|2.16
|16.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|1.97
|-6.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.51
|5.50
|5.66
|Depreciation
|4.39
|4.33
|4.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.81
|6.25
|9.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.60
|-5.14
|-8.17
|Other Income
|1.58
|0.82
|2.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.02
|-4.32
|-5.90
|Interest
|5.10
|5.26
|2.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.12
|-9.58
|-8.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|11.61
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.12
|2.03
|-8.32
|Tax
|1.47
|2.06
|1.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.59
|-0.03
|-9.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.59
|-0.03
|-9.91
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.53
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.59
|-0.03
|-9.38
|Equity Share Capital
|4.49
|4.49
|4.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-39.18
|-0.06
|-22.09
|Diluted EPS
|-39.18
|-0.06
|-22.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-39.18
|-0.06
|-22.09
|Diluted EPS
|-39.18
|-0.06
|-22.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited