Sunedison Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.96 crore, down 47.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.96 crore in December 2021 down 47.33% from Rs. 20.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.59 crore in December 2021 down 87.53% from Rs. 9.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2021 down 294.64% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2020.

Sunedison Infra shares closed at 228.00 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 299.30% returns over the last 6 months and 84.39% over the last 12 months.