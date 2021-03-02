Sunedison Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore, down 18.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore in December 2020 down 18.67% from Rs. 25.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.38 crore in December 2020 down 1590.53% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2020 down 566.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

Sunedison Infra shares closed at 78.10 on March 01, 2021 (BSE)