Sundram Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,218.19 crore, up 14.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,218.19 crore in September 2022 up 14.59% from Rs. 1,063.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.75 crore in September 2022 down 7% from Rs. 120.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.22 crore in September 2022 down 3.85% from Rs. 200.95 crore in September 2021.

Sundram EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.72 in September 2021.

Sundram shares closed at 1,003.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.90% returns over the last 6 months and 17.00% over the last 12 months.