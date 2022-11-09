 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sundram Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,218.19 crore, up 14.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundram Fasteners are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,218.19 crore in September 2022 up 14.59% from Rs. 1,063.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.75 crore in September 2022 down 7% from Rs. 120.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.22 crore in September 2022 down 3.85% from Rs. 200.95 crore in September 2021.

Sundram EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.72 in September 2021.

Sundram shares closed at 1,003.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.90% returns over the last 6 months and 17.00% over the last 12 months.

Sundram Fasteners
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,218.19 1,239.64 1,063.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,218.19 1,239.64 1,063.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 582.17 578.70 486.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.92 -11.53 -39.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 83.01 84.20 78.11
Depreciation 39.43 38.76 38.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 406.37 379.99 338.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.13 169.52 161.71
Other Income 7.66 6.58 1.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.79 176.10 162.93
Interest 4.33 5.01 2.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 149.46 171.09 160.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 149.46 171.09 160.86
Tax 37.71 40.98 40.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.75 130.11 120.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.75 130.11 120.16
Equity Share Capital 21.01 21.01 21.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.32 6.19 5.72
Diluted EPS 5.32 6.19 5.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.32 6.19 5.72
Diluted EPS 5.32 6.19 5.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Fasteners #Results #Sundram #Sundram Fasteners
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.