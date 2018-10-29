Sundram Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,001.61 crore, up 23.09% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,001.61 crore in September 2018 up 23.09% from Rs. 813.72 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.22 crore in September 2018 up 21.88% from Rs. 90.43 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.59 crore in September 2018 up 24.52% from Rs. 159.48 crore in September 2017.

Sundram EPS has increased to Rs. 5.25 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.30 in September 2017.

Sundram shares closed at 517.90 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -12.41% returns over the last 6 months and 1.17% over the last 12 months.