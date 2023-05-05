English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sundram Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,234.73 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundram Fasteners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,234.73 crore in March 2023 up 7.7% from Rs. 1,146.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.41 crore in March 2023 up 63.02% from Rs. 71.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.30 crore in March 2023 up 12.88% from Rs. 178.33 crore in March 2022.

    Sundram EPS has increased to Rs. 5.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.40 in March 2022.

    Sundram shares closed at 1,044.25 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.77% returns over the last 6 months and 33.50% over the last 12 months.

    Sundram Fasteners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,234.731,226.871,146.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,234.731,226.871,146.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials556.74580.24554.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.88-4.12-24.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost81.1985.5877.72
    Depreciation38.9539.8838.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses400.05386.28371.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.92139.01128.53
    Other Income6.439.3110.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax162.35148.32139.41
    Interest9.026.273.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax153.33142.05135.49
    Exceptional Items-----30.00
    P/L Before Tax153.33142.05105.49
    Tax36.9235.9234.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities116.41106.1371.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period116.41106.1371.41
    Equity Share Capital21.0121.0121.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.545.053.40
    Diluted EPS5.545.053.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.545.053.40
    Diluted EPS5.545.053.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fasteners #Results #Sundram #Sundram Fasteners
    first published: May 5, 2023 01:11 pm