Sundram Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,079.25 crore, up 49.98% Y-o-Y

May 07, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundram Fasteners are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,079.25 crore in March 2021 up 49.98% from Rs. 719.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.02 crore in March 2021 up 177.82% from Rs. 46.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.49 crore in March 2021 up 75.13% from Rs. 121.33 crore in March 2020.

Sundram EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.23 in March 2020.

Sundram shares closed at 731.55 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.29% returns over the last 6 months and 138.87% over the last 12 months.

Sundram Fasteners
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,050.26914.50701.56
Other Operating Income28.9927.7018.04
Total Income From Operations1,079.25942.20719.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials470.63404.22296.44
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.35-32.290.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost82.8768.7461.80
Depreciation36.2237.0735.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses335.97298.89243.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.91165.5782.01
Other Income2.363.213.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax176.27168.7885.58
Interest3.412.7811.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax172.86166.0074.52
Exceptional Items-----11.30
P/L Before Tax172.86166.0063.22
Tax42.8441.7616.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities130.02124.2446.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period130.02124.2446.80
Equity Share Capital21.0121.0121.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.195.912.23
Diluted EPS6.195.912.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.195.912.23
Diluted EPS6.195.912.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Fasteners #Results #Sundram #Sundram Fasteners
first published: May 7, 2021 08:35 am

