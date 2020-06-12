Sundram Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 719.60 crore, down 28.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 719.60 crore in March 2020 down 28.63% from Rs. 1,008.30 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.80 crore in March 2020 down 57.28% from Rs. 109.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.33 crore in March 2020 down 33.98% from Rs. 183.77 crore in March 2019.

Sundram EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.21 in March 2019.

Sundram shares closed at 317.70 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.47% returns over the last 6 months and -41.35% over the last 12 months.