    Sundram Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,215.65 crore, down 1.94% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundram Fasteners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,215.65 crore in June 2023 down 1.94% from Rs. 1,239.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.53 crore in June 2023 down 13.51% from Rs. 130.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.31 crore in June 2023 down 8.17% from Rs. 214.86 crore in June 2022.

    Sundram EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.19 in June 2022.

    Sundram shares closed at 1,218.15 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.33% returns over the last 6 months and 51.59% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,215.651,234.731,239.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,215.651,234.731,239.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials531.72556.74578.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.081.88-11.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.4481.1984.20
    Depreciation40.8338.9538.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses394.06400.05379.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.52155.92169.52
    Other Income1.966.436.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.48162.35176.10
    Interest5.899.025.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax150.59153.33171.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax150.59153.33171.09
    Tax38.0636.9240.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.53116.41130.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.53116.41130.11
    Equity Share Capital21.0121.0121.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.365.546.19
    Diluted EPS5.365.546.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.365.546.19
    Diluted EPS5.365.546.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:11 pm

