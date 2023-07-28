Sundram Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,215.65 crore, down 1.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,215.65 crore in June 2023 down 1.94% from Rs. 1,239.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.53 crore in June 2023 down 13.51% from Rs. 130.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.31 crore in June 2023 down 8.17% from Rs. 214.86 crore in June 2022.

Sundram EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.19 in June 2022.

Sundram shares closed at 1,218.15 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.33% returns over the last 6 months and 51.59% over the last 12 months.